Floyd County park set to shine for the holiday season

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Prestonsburg is prepping for the holidays in hopes to fill them with cheer. Since early September, the city has been hard at work preparing for its annual display of Christmas lights at Archer Park.

“It’s a great thing that we do here for the kids,” said Park Director Richie Schoolcraft. “The city workers put a lot of their own ideas into it and it picks up as we go along through the year.”

The town has done a light display for nearly 20 years. City officials say the show keeps getting bigger and the Star City keeps adding more stars.

“I’d say we’re closing in on 1.5 million and probably 85% to 90% have been transferred over to LED lights,” said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. “It’s an investment the city makes, and to see those kids’ faces light up, it’s well worth it.”

Officials say the big lighting will be at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, and will include a carnival, a visit from Frosty the Snowman, and a special appearance from Santa Claus.

