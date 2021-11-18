Floyd County group raise nearly $2,000 for children’s hospitals in DND charity live stream

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Dungeons and Dragons (DND) is a popular tabletop role-playing game that has been enjoyed since the 1970s. On November 6, a group of Floyd Countians banded together to start a new story in their fantasy world and all to raise money for the UK Children’s Hospital.

“You play the role of this character through as your DM [Dungeon Master] basically tells the story,” said party member Thomas Samons. “You live through the story or die through the story in some cases. That’s the gist of DND, it’s a fantasy world.”

The group was comprised of several players who all participated in the “Extra Life” program, which is celebrated by the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH) and runs from Nov. 6 to Dec. 31. The group decided to have their donations benefit the UK Children’s Hospital in Lexington to help with their endeavors.

“The one that we chose was the UK Children’s Hospital in Lexington and our donations are specifically going to help with their waiting room,” said live stream technician Alex Jude. “I think they’re doing a sensory wall and things of that nature to keep kids occupied.”

The group raised nearly $2,000 in only eight hours to help the children who visit the hospital.

“I want to do everything possible for the kids ‘cause that’s the future,” said Samons. “If we can help sick kids and hopefully in some way that helps get them better ‘cause I mean if you’re in that place and there’s nothing to do of course you’re going to be down.”

The group also says they have plans to participate in and host more charity streams in the future. Be it DND or other games.

“I believe that we may do some additional streams throughout the year,” said Jude, “ramping back up to next year’s Extra Life so that we’re able to bring a lot better A-game to it.”

To find out more about the group or how to donate to CMNH, visit the group’s Facebook page.

