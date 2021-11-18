Advertisement

First responders gather for final patrol for fallen Big Stone Gap police officer

First responders from throughout Virginia and several surrounding states gathered Thursday to escort fallen Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler on his final patrol through the streets.(Buddy Forbes)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - First responders from throughout Virginia and several surrounding states gathered Thursday to escort fallen Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler on his final patrol through the streets.

Chandler, 29, died Saturday after being shot in the line of duty, leaving behind a legacy that community members say will fuel the area for years to come.

Though he died on his birthday, the community was able to come together to celebrate his life during the final procession. With a silent, somber escort to his gravesite, neighbors and loved ones lined the streets, flying flags and praying for peace to wash over the family he leaves behind.

Squad cars and rescue vehicles joined in a 30-minute escort service, representing agencies from across the region. Those involved said that representation is only a small glimpse of the reach of Chandler’s life and service.

Those who gathered say it was the least they could do to send him off with a hero’s goodbye, standing for him the same way he always stood for them.

Officer Chandler’s squad car sits at an intersection downtown. There, community members have covered it in love with flowers, photos, and notes of appreciation to the husband and father who never made it home.

Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler’s squad car sits at an intersection downtown.
Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler’s squad car sits at an intersection downtown.(Buddy Forbes)

His final call rang out just after noon, as his fellow first responders thanked him for his service and the sacrifice he made.

