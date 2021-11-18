EKY native will assume leadership position at Alice Lloyd College in 2022

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky native will soon take the reigns as the next Vice President for Academic Affairs for a local college in August 2022.

Officials with Alice Lloyd College announced recently Dr. Charles Marshall, who is originally from Beattyville in Lee County, will join the leadership team.

Marshall is no stranger to ALC. He graduated from there in 1999 before going to the University of Louisville to get advanced degrees in Anatomical Sciences and Biology.

Since 2009, he has served as a faculty member at the University of Kentucky, was awarded an excellence in teaching award and has written more than 30 peer-reviewed papers, several of which he presented at national conferences.

“We are extremely pleased that Dr. Marshall will be our next Vice President for Academic Affairs. He fully supports our mission of providing quality educational opportunities for mountain students. His personal attributes and life experience make him an excellent choice for this position,” said President-Elect Dr. Jim Stepp in a news release.

Dr. Marshall and his wife, Dr. Kassi Marshall, have three children: Adleigh, Taylor and Kambria.

