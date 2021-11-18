Advertisement

Dog miraculously survives bullet to the head in Tennessee

The Dixon's family Golden Lab "Gus" went after the convicted felon Kequan Waller, who pulled a gun and shot him in the head.(WZTV, BRENTWOOD PD, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Tennessee family’s pet Lab is being celebrated as a hero after alerting the neighborhood to the presence of an armed criminal.

“Gus” went after the convicted felon, who pulled a gun and shot him in the head. The noise alerted neighbors in the Brentwood subdivision who then called police.

Home security video helped police capture the suspect, 20-year-old Kequan Waller.

Gus was taken to the veterinarian, where he jumped off the stretcher and walked into the building himself.

Since the shooting, the Golden Labrador has made a full recovery and earned a new nickname, “superdog.”

His owners, the Dixon family, have even made Gus a superhero cape to celebrate his new found fame.

