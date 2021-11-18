Advertisement

Brush fire in Pike County believed to be arson

Brush fires were reported Wednesday night throughout parts of eastern Kentucky.
Brush fires were reported Wednesday night throughout parts of eastern Kentucky.(WSAZ with permission)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are working to prevent a brush fire from damaging homes in Pike County.

Kenny Fannin, a chief ranger with the Hazard branch of the Division of Forestry, says a fire by 3C Road near the Letcher County line was spread over 30 to 50 acres as of 9:30 Wednesday night.

A viewer in Pike County sent in pictures of a brush fire lighting up the side of a hill. It’s not confirmed if the fire is the same one Fannin described.

Fannin says two crews are working on structure protection. He says the fire is close to five homes, and the top priority is to keep the fire from spreading to them.

He says the area remains windy as of Wednesday night, making it difficult to keep the fire contained.

Fannin says it’s believed to be a case of arson.

He says three brush fires were reported Wednesday in southeastern Kentucky.

Fannin said people hunting and firing guns in these conditions could also be problematic and potentially start fires, and they’re asking everyone to hold off until it rains, which they’re hoping happens Thursday.

Kevin Arnold, a regional forester in West Virginia, says a brush fire was reported Wednesday in Ben Creek in Mingo County.

During burning season in West Virginia, which runs through Dec. 31, burning is prohibited from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Arnold is asking people to hold off until conditions are less dangerous.

“Someone’s home could get burned up,” Arnold said. “More and more people are building houses out in wooded areas. This time of year, a lot of people don’t have leaves raked or picked up out of their yards. That’s carrying fuel right to their houses and could easily set a home on fire.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
This photo shows a school hallway filled with lockers.
Ky. school district extending Christmas break to encourage vaccinations
Biofuel Bitcoin mining in Eastern Kentucky
Service center opening in Eastern Kentucky to aid bitcoin mining operations
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery
Hazard's Al Holland announces retirement
Holland comes home: Al Holland returns as Hazard head coach

Latest News

WYMT Regular Rain
Temperatures fall, rain chances increase thanks to passing cold front
A group of friends came together for a new DND campaign and ended their session with $2,000 in...
Floyd County group raise nearly $2,000 for children’s hospitals in DND charity live stream
Floyd County group raise nearly $2,000 for children's hospitals in DND charity live stream -...
Floyd County group raise nearly $2,000 for children's hospitals in DND charity live stream - 11:00 p.m.
Visitation and service held for fallen Officer Michael Chandler - 11:00 p.m.
Visitation and service held for fallen Officer Michael Chandler - 11:00 p.m.
Archer Park - 11:00 p.m.
Archer Park - 11:00 p.m.