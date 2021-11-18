Big cooldown continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our cold front pushed through late this morning and early this afternoon, bringing us much colder air thanks to northwest winds. We’ve got some moderation ahead...but more cold weather is possible next week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Cold weather continues to settle in behind our big fall cold front, as northwest winds and clearing skies allow temperatures to tank down into the upper 20s and lower 30s for tonight. Drier air continues to work in overnight and into early Friday morning as well.

Partly cloudy skies will be with us to start Friday, turning mostly sunny heading into the afternoon hours. We’ll stay well below average for daytime highs on Friday as well, with high temperatures only getting up into the middle 40s for daytime highs. This means that we’ll be frigid heading into Friday night football as we reach the region championships, with mid 30s expected at kickoff, falling into the low 30s by the end of the games...overnight lows may even dip into the upper 20s.

The Weekend and Beyond

Not a bad note to start the weekend on as slightly milder air works into the region for Saturday. We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon as temperatures look to get back up into the middle to upper 50s. Clouds continue to build overnight ahead of another shot of cold air working in along a cold front on Sunday. Showers will return to the region for Sunday afternoon as highs once again top out in the middle 50s.

We’re much cooler to start off the Thanksgiving week, with drier conditions working in for Monday. Highs take a tumble, though, from middle 40s on Monday, to the upper 30s on Tuesday. We’re back into the middle 40s by Wednesday...ahead of yet another rain chance for Thanksgiving weekend.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.