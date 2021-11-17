W.Va. lawmakers question Suddenlink

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Countless families have expressed their frustration with Suddenlink Communications, and Tuesday state lawmakers received their chance to question the company.

The interim meeting provided a glimpse into what state regulators may require of Suddenlink going forward.

West Virginia Public Service Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Lane told lawmakers the PSC may be inclined to require Suddenlink to open a call center in West Virginia. She said the investigation found fewer complaints about Suddenlink when it operated a call center in Parkersburg.

Jim Campbell, vice president of state and local government affairs for Suddenlink’s parent company, Altice USA, was noncommittal. He said he believes customer service issues are more related to training as opposed to location.

Campbell told lawmakers Suddenlink remains committed to improving service. It plans to expand three retail stores in West Virginia and strengthen outreach to customers.

Suddenlink also recently assumed management of the contractors who work on its behalf, Campbell said in his presentation. The company previously outsourced both the actual contract work and the management of those workers. He believes the new strategy will provide greater accountability.

“We see the frustrations,” Campbell told lawmakers. “We recognize the frustrations that subscribers feel here in West Virginia, and I am here to tell you that we own it, and if we own it, we have to fix it.”

Chairwoman Lane, under questioning from lawmakers, called for legislation that would give the PSC jurisdiction over internet service. She believes the Suddenlink investigation may reveal gaps in PSC’s jurisdiction -- gaps that will need addressed when lawmakers return in January.

“Anybody that provides a service to the public, should be accountable to the public,” she said.

Both sides told lawmakers that final documents in the investigation have been filed and the record is closed. Chairwoman Lane said her commission hopes to enter its order before New Year’s Day.

