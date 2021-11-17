Visitation and service held for fallen Officer Michael Chandler

WISE, Va. (WYMT) - A public service is being held for fallen Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler on Wednesday evening.

People can come to the David J Prior Convocation Center in Wise until 7:00 p.m. when visitation ends.

In just the first hour of visitation, dozens of law enforcement officials and hundreds of people from across the region came to show support for Officer Chandler’s family, friends, and community.

Lieutenant Governor-elect Winsome Sears and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares will join other officials in offering their condolences.

The public is welcome to attend the service, but is asked to be seated at that time.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.