Advertisement

Visitation and service held for fallen Officer Michael Chandler

Big Stone Gap police officer, Michael Chandler
Big Stone Gap police officer, Michael Chandler(The Town of Big Stone Gap Facebook page)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE, Va. (WYMT) - A public service is being held for fallen Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler on Wednesday evening.

People can come to the David J Prior Convocation Center in Wise until 7:00 p.m. when visitation ends.

In just the first hour of visitation, dozens of law enforcement officials and hundreds of people from across the region came to show support for Officer Chandler’s family, friends, and community.

Lieutenant Governor-elect Winsome Sears and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares will join other officials in offering their condolences.

The public is welcome to attend the service, but is asked to be seated at that time.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biofuel Bitcoin mining in Eastern Kentucky
Service center opening in Eastern Kentucky to aid bitcoin mining operations
Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he...
Suspected serial shoplifter accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of items from Ky. stores
(Kentucky State Police)
KSP: Missing Person in Perry County
Drugs taken from a Perry County pair when they were arrested Tuesday afternoon, November 16,...
Hazard pair arrested with large amount of suspected drugs

Latest News

Clay Co Theatre
Four mountain high school drama programs to compete at Kentucky Theatre Association State Conference
Shop Small
City of Pikeville hosting “Pink Friday” event to support local businesses
According to KOHS, each year in Kentucky distracted driving results in more than 50,000...
‘Buckle up and put the phone down’ campaign hopes to lower holiday car crashes
COVID-19 Booster Shot
COVID-19 booster shots authorized for all Kentucky adults