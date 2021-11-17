Advertisement

Tony Pattersons resigns as Knox Central Head Coach

Knox Central's Tony Patterson resigns
Knox Central's Tony Patterson resigns(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tony Patterson has resigned as Knox Central boys’ basketball head coach.

Since the 2015-16 season, Patterson has lead the Panthers to six 51st District titles, and three 13th Region titles. Patterson finished with an overall record of 144-42 while at Knox Central.

Knox Central won the WYMT Mountain Basketball Classic in 2021, looking to repeat this year.

The Panthers start their season at home on December 3rd, hosting Bourbon County at 7:30 p.m.

