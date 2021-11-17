‘They’re warm, they’re cozy, they’re home’: Lexington group collecting blankets for those in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the time of year when giving gets a special emphasis, and caring for neighbors really comes to the front of mind.

Sometimes we get centered on giving back with money, but one Lexington woman is finding a way to give back with her time - and blankets. As temperatures drop, the simple gift could be very appreciated.

Teila Falls is the creator of Blanket Lex with Love.

“It’s just spreading love and that’s some that the world needs these days,” Falls said.

Looking for a way to give back this holiday season? Blanket Lex with Love is a new charity with a focus on giving blankets to people in need. I spoke with the creator who tells me she just wanted to give her time and her talents in a way that helped others. More coming on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/LurSlJpw2a — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) November 17, 2021

It’s a start-up charity that she created less than a week ago, but is already gathering some notice. She tells us she was looking for a way to combine her free time and talents for organizing and directing others in a way that could help people.

“Blankets! You know I was like everyone loves blankets. They’re warm, they’re cozy, they’re home, you know. So, I was like, I can ask people locally for blankets and pass them out,” Falls said.

Falls set up registries online that people can buy directly from and have them shipped to her and, in just a week’s time, she’s received 40 blankets that she plans on passing out on Thanksgiving.

“If I get 5 blankets, 10 blankets, then I bless 5-10 people. If I get 1,000 then I bless 1,000,” Falls said.

Falls tells us that while, right now, she’s just thinking about collecting blankets for the holidays, this is a project she’d like to continue year-round because the need is always going to be there.

