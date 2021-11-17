Temperatures soar ahead of big time cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I hope you’ve enjoyed our nice forecast the last couple of days. It all comes crashing down on Thursday.

Today and Tonight

Today will be a beautiful day. Look for mostly sunny skies after a fairly mild morning. Most of us only got into the low 50s for lows. Some made it in the 40s. We will see some breezy conditions ahead of the big cold front that will swing through the region tonight and through Thursday. Those winds could gust up to 25 mph at times, so keep an eye on anything outside that isn’t battened down. Highs today should top out in the low 70s. The record for Wednesday is 75, so we could be close to that, especially if we overachieve like we did on Tuesday.

Tonight, clouds will increase, but I think most stay dry, until late at least. Lows by morning will drop into the upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

Our high on Thursday will be at midnight. Wherever we are temperature-wise, it only goes down from there. It will be a gradual drop at first, but will pick up speed as the front swings through and the rain chances pick up. I think most of us stay dry until later in the day, but when the rain gets here, it could be heavy at times. The good news? It moves out almost as quick as it moved in. I think we’ll be dry in the overnight hours and the clouds could clear completely out too by Friday morning. If they do, it will be chilly. Lows could drop into the 20s in some spots.

Friday and Saturday look pretty good, but colder. We look to top out in the mid-40s with sunny skies on Friday and mid-50s with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday.

Another system works its way into the region Sunday evening to wrap up the weekend. That will bring another big temperature drop to start next week.

