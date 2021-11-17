Temperatures crash behind late week cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I hope you’ve enjoyed today’s beautiful weather, because big time changes are headed our way for the end of the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Say goodbye to spring-like temperatures and hello again to winter, because a cold front continues to barrel its way towards the mountains tonight. Ahead of it, things stay breezy and mild, with skies eventually becoming overcast by the morning. This will lead to well-above-average lows in the middle 50s overnight as warmth and moisture continue to filter in.

We’ll likely wake up to overcast for our Thursday morning as we watch a band of showers with the occasional rumble of thunder along our cold front move into the mountains. Brief gusty winds and brief heavy rain will be possible as this front moves through during the midday hours. As it does, we’ll see late morning highs in the lower 60s, before temperatures tumble back into the middle 40s by the afternoon as breezy northwest winds take over. We’ll slowly try to clear out overnight as lows settle down near 30° overnight.

The Weekend and Beyond

Drier weather works back in for Friday and the start of the weekend, though we’ll stay on the cooler side on Friday on the backside of that front. We’ll start the day mostly cloudy and try to clear out in time for those region championship football games. We’re chilly again Friday night with lows in the upper 20s to near 30°.

We’re milder again on Saturday with highs back into the middle 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. That’s ahead of another front that will bring us more showers for Sunday evening and Monday morning. That will also lead to another big cooldown, with highs on Monday only near 50°. Models are even more aggressive with overnight lows in the 20s and highs only near 40° on Tuesday with the indication that much of Thanksgiving week looks chilly!

