Roundball Preview: Perry Central Lady Commodores

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Central captured the district title last season and looks for another this year.

“Well I see a determination in them, I think they want that feeling again I think they want to be in the game, not just the winning part, I think they want that competition,” said head coach Misty McAlarnis.

The Lady Commodores open the season at Floyd Central on November 30 at 7:30 p.m.

