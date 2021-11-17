Advertisement

Roundball Preview: Perry Central Lady Commodores

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 16, 2021
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Central captured the district title last season and looks for another this year.

“Well I see a determination in them, I think they want that feeling again I think they want to be in the game, not just the winning part, I think they want that competition,” said head coach Misty McAlarnis.

The Lady Commodores open the season at Floyd Central on November 30 at 7:30 p.m.

