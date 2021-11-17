Roundball Preview: Paintsville Lady Tigers

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville returns a young but experienced team in 2021.

“We had a great season. We wanted to get to the regional tournament, we hadn’t been in a couple years and we were able to do that and we returned four starters, so we feel like this is a year we feel like we’re a top 5 team in the region and we can compete,” said head coach Les Trimble.

The Lady Tigers will host Pike Central on November 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.