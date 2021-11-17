Roundball Preview: Paintsville Lady Tigers
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville returns a young but experienced team in 2021.
“We had a great season. We wanted to get to the regional tournament, we hadn’t been in a couple years and we were able to do that and we returned four starters, so we feel like this is a year we feel like we’re a top 5 team in the region and we can compete,” said head coach Les Trimble.
The Lady Tigers will host Pike Central on November 30 at 7:30 p.m.
