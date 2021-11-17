Advertisement

Roundball Preview: Paintsville Lady Tigers

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville returns a young but experienced team in 2021.

“We had a great season. We wanted to get to the regional tournament, we hadn’t been in a couple years and we were able to do that and we returned four starters, so we feel like this is a year we feel like we’re a top 5 team in the region and we can compete,” said head coach Les Trimble.

The Lady Tigers will host Pike Central on November 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biofuel Bitcoin mining in Eastern Kentucky
Service center opening in Eastern Kentucky to aid bitcoin mining operations
Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he...
Suspected serial shoplifter accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of items from Ky. stores
(Kentucky State Police)
KSP: Missing Person in Perry County
Drugs taken from a Perry County pair when they were arrested Tuesday afternoon, November 16,...
Hazard pair arrested with large amount of suspected drugs

Latest News

Knox Central's Tony Patterson resigns
Tony Pattersons resigns as Knox Central Head Coach
Emily Ford signs with UVA-Wise
Pikeville’s Emily Ford signs with UVA-Wise Softball
Roundball Preview: East Ridge Warriors
Hazard's Al Holland announces retirement
Holland comes home: Al Holland returns as Hazard head coach