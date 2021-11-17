Advertisement

Roundball Preview: East Ridge Warriors

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST
LICK CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - East Ridge made a splash in the region tournament last season but looks to come home with a trophy this year.

“Last season we did what we knew we were able to do, we just knew that other people didn’t think we were able to do it, but we did it,” said senior forward Jon Mills.

The Warriors begin the season on the road against Mount Mission (VA) on December 7 at 7:30 p.m.

