Roundball Preview: East Ridge Warriors

LICK CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - East Ridge made a splash in the region tournament last season but looks to come home with a trophy this year.

“Last season we did what we knew we were able to do, we just knew that other people didn’t think we were able to do it, but we did it,” said senior forward Jon Mills.

The Warriors begin the season on the road against Mount Mission (VA) on December 7 at 7:30 p.m.

