Roundball Preview: Bell County Bobcats

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County enters the 2021 season looking to put more games in the win column.

““We’re really excited about this season just because we got so many returners coming back. Eight upperclassmen and we think we’re going to have a really good year,” said head coach Brad Sizemore.

The Bobcats will host White Academy (TN) on December 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.