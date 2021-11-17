Advertisement

Roundball Preview: Bell County Bobcats

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County enters the 2021 season looking to put more games in the win column.

““We’re really excited about this season just because we got so many returners coming back. Eight upperclassmen and we think we’re going to have a really good year,” said head coach Brad Sizemore.

The Bobcats will host White Academy (TN) on December 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biofuel Bitcoin mining in Eastern Kentucky
Service center opening in Eastern Kentucky to aid bitcoin mining operations
Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he...
Suspected serial shoplifter accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of items from Ky. stores
(Kentucky State Police)
KSP: Missing Person in Perry County
Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
Kentucky’s longest-serving congressman files for re-election

Latest News

Roundball Preview: Perry Central Lady Commodores
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) dunks during an NCAA college basketball exhibition against...
No. 13 Kentucky steamrolls Mount Saint Mary’s, 80-55
Roundball Preview: Martin County Cardinals
Roundball Preview: Estill County Lady Engineers