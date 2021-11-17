Queen City Records opens in downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The new vinyl record store opened its doors Monday, November 15.

The business carries a variety of vintage and new records, ranging across several genres.

“Everybody loves music in their own way,” said Queen City Records co-owner, Mary Everidge. “We have a little bit of everything from gospel, country, rap, even rock.”

Everidge adds that her and the other owner, Joshua Miller, plan to use the business to showcase local talent as well.

”We really want to help local music talent, even have local people coming in and maybe do shows, help sell their music for them, even help with the festivals they have out at the triangle,” said Everidge. “We really want to be a part of the community.”

Queen City Records is located next to Fast Lane Tobacco. It’s updated hours are from noon to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

