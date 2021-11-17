Advertisement

Pulaski County deputies looking for missing calves

Cattle (Source KSWO)
Cattle (Source KSWO)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in finding two missing calves.

The missing calves were last seen in the area of KY-461.

The calves are 450-500 pounds each. One is black and the other is black and white-faced.

Deputies say the calves may have gotten out of the fencing and mixed with other cattle in the area.

Officers went on to say the calves may have been stolen, but they are not sure at this time.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of these calves, you are asked to contact Major Jeff Hancock at 606-678-5145.

You can remain anonymous.

