Police: No serious injuries in hit-and-run at Norton Walmart

(WAFB)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Police say there were no serious injuries after a vehicle hit a man and a shopping cart with his child in it.

It happened Monday evening in front of the Walmart in Norton.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports according to the Norton Police Department, the father was pushing the shopping cart with his five-year-old child when a silver Ford Explorer hit the father and the cart.

Police say the collision pushed the cart but neither the father nor the child was seriously hurt. EMS treated both at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle then left the scene. The SUV appeared to be a 2015 model. Police reviewed surveillance camera video but were unable to get a license plate number.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Norton Police at (276) 679-1212.

