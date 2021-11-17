No. 13 Kentucky steamrolls Mount Saint Mary’s, 80-55

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 13 Kentucky picked up it’s second win of the season, beating Mount Saint Mary’s 80-55. Kentucky (2-1) is above .500 for the first time since Nov. 25, 2020.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the way with 24 points and 16 rebounds. TyTy Washington pulled in 16 points, Sahvir Wheeler added on 12 points, and Keion Brooks contributed 20 points.

The guys are balling right now 😼🤩



Big O - 22 pts, 12 reb

TyTy - 14 pts, 3 ast

Sahvir - 12 pts, 7 ast

KBJ - 8 pts, 6 reb pic.twitter.com/q8BaLQf4yb — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 17, 2021

The Wildcats went on a 13-0 run in the first half, to lead at the break 38-27.

Kentucky hosts Ohio University on Friday night at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

