No. 13 Kentucky steamrolls Mount Saint Mary’s, 80-55

Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) dunks during an NCAA college basketball exhibition against...
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) dunks during an NCAA college basketball exhibition against Kentucky Wesleyan in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Camille Gear
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 13 Kentucky picked up it’s second win of the season, beating Mount Saint Mary’s 80-55. Kentucky (2-1) is above .500 for the first time since Nov. 25, 2020.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the way with 24 points and 16 rebounds. TyTy Washington pulled in 16 points, Sahvir Wheeler added on 12 points, and Keion Brooks contributed 20 points.

The Wildcats went on a 13-0 run in the first half, to lead at the break 38-27.

Kentucky hosts Ohio University on Friday night at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

