Magoffin County Police warn of scam calls

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Police Officers are warning of a new scam call making the rounds.

Officers received a report of someone pretending to be Magoffin County 9-1-1 or a local police department.

The scammers are calling people using a technique called “spoofing”, where it seems like the number is coming from the Magoffin County Dispatch Center.

The scammer tried to convince the person that they had a complaint filed against them and needed to pay money to deal with the complaint.

Magoffin County officers say they will never ask for money for any service nor will any other local police department.

Police advise to never give money to anyone who calls and asks for it.

