Lexington doctor stresses importance of booster shots as we head into the holidays

As we get closer to the holidays, health officials are urging people to get vaccinated, if...
As we get closer to the holidays, health officials are urging people to get vaccinated, if they're not already, or to get the booster shot.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we get closer to the holidays, health officials are urging people to get vaccinated, if they’re not already, or to get the booster shot.

The FDA and CDC could authorize Pfizer boosters for all adults as soon as this week, making more than 10 million Americans newly eligible for the shots.

Lexington doctors say if the Pfizer booster shot is approved for all adults, that could really slow the spread of the virus. The challenge though is getting enough people to take it.

Dr. Jeff Foxx with Family Practice Associates of Lexington says he’s seeing more breakthrough cases. He explains it’s due to waning immunity and the fact that more people are relaxing their pandemic precautions.

He’s urging people to get a booster shot to further protect themselves and others.

Foxx says getting vaccinated and a booster shot is the best way to fight against covid. He’s addressing people who still may be on the fence.

“It’s OK to be concerned. It’s OK to address those concerns, to talk about them,” Dr. Foxx said. “But, I think if you really look at the data, and you really look at the risk-benefit, there is no question that the vaccine is safe and effective.”

Dr. Foxx said there is a lot of misinformation on the internet about the COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. He said if you have questions, ask your medical doctor.

Moderna is expected to soon ask the FDA to expand eligibility requirements for its booster shot.

