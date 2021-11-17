Advertisement

Ky. school district extending Christmas break to encourage vaccinations

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - While some districts are extending Thanksgiving break, one eastern Kentucky school district is extending Christmas break in hopes more younger students get vaccinated.

Fleming County Schools says Christmas break will begin December 20.

Students will return to school on January 10.

The superintendent says the extra week will allow five to 11-year-olds to get vaccinated before masks become optional for all students.

School leaders say Christmas break will not impact spring break or the last day of school.

