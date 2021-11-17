Ky. deer hunting season a struggle with low amounts of ammunition available

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky’s modern rifle season is underway, but some hunters are spending as much time tracking down supplies as they’re tracking down deer.

It has been a busy year for gun stores. Firearms have flown off the shelves. Ammunition has been in short supply and high demand.

James Watson is preparing for modern rifle season, but he’s had trouble finding ammo.

“I’ve had trouble finding ammo, period,” Watson said. “It’s getting where you can’t find it anywhere. "

Brad Gilliam, the general manager of Steven’s Firearms, said their store faces the same issues as the rest of the country: a bottleneck of supply chains.

“There’s a lot of surprise from general customers when they can’t find the ammo or riffles. They’re also surprised when we can’t order it for them. It’s just out of stock everywhere,” Gilliam said.

Manufacturers can’t keep up with the overwhelming demand, which Gilliam said spiked during the pandemic.

“It’s made everything extremely difficult. Our time is spent trying to sort and track down products has increased,” Gilliam said. “Distributors have a lot less product to supply.”

A number of customers have called the store to have ammo put on hold.

“When you do get ammo in, it’s gone in a couple of hours,” Gilliam said.

Kentucky’s Fish and Wildlife officials want to remind hunters about some safety requirements, such as wearing hunter orange hats or vests during the firearms season.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.