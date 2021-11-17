Advertisement

Ky. deer hunting season a struggle with low amounts of ammunition available

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky’s modern rifle season is underway, but some hunters are spending as much time tracking down supplies as they’re tracking down deer.

It has been a busy year for gun stores. Firearms have flown off the shelves. Ammunition has been in short supply and high demand.

James Watson is preparing for modern rifle season, but he’s had trouble finding ammo.

“I’ve had trouble finding ammo, period,” Watson said. “It’s getting where you can’t find it anywhere. "

Brad Gilliam, the general manager of Steven’s Firearms, said their store faces the same issues as the rest of the country: a bottleneck of supply chains.

“There’s a lot of surprise from general customers when they can’t find the ammo or riffles. They’re also surprised when we can’t order it for them. It’s just out of stock everywhere,” Gilliam said.

Manufacturers can’t keep up with the overwhelming demand, which Gilliam said spiked during the pandemic.

“It’s made everything extremely difficult. Our time is spent trying to sort and track down products has increased,” Gilliam said. “Distributors have a lot less product to supply.”

A number of customers have called the store to have ammo put on hold.

“When you do get ammo in, it’s gone in a couple of hours,” Gilliam said.

Kentucky’s Fish and Wildlife officials want to remind hunters about some safety requirements, such as wearing hunter orange hats or vests during the firearms season.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biofuel Bitcoin mining in Eastern Kentucky
Service center opening in Eastern Kentucky to aid bitcoin mining operations
Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he...
Suspected serial shoplifter accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of items from Ky. stores
This photo shows a school hallway filled with lockers.
Ky. school district extending Christmas break to encourage vaccinations
(Kentucky State Police)
KSP: Missing Person in Perry County

Latest News

The duo hits the stage Friday and Saturday at The App in Pikeville.
‘Loretta and Conway through their grandchildren’s eyes’: Twitty and Lynn to hit The App stage
The App
‘Loretta and Conway through their grandchildren’s eyes’: Twitty and Lynn to hit The App stage
The Louisville Processing and Distribution Center has hired more employees in order to handle...
Louisville Postal Service plant prepping for busiest time of the year
Jefferson County Public Schools has discovered at least ten guns on campus so far this year.
Students bring guns to school for protection, experts say
WAVE 3 News was offered a tour of the USPS Processing and Distribution Center to see how...
Louisville Postal Service plant prepping for busiest time of the year