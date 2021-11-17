KSP: Rockcastle County man arrested on robbery, drug charges

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Rockcastle County man was arrested Monday morning and charged with robbery and drug offenses, according to Kentucky State Police.

Just before 9:00 a.m. Monday, KSP Post 11 in London received a call from Rockcastle 911 stating that someone’s car had been broken into at a local store in the northern part of the county.

While the victim was inside a convenience store in the northern part of Rockcastle County, KSP troopers say 43-year-old Jason P. Northern of Mt. Vernon got into the victim’s car and stole several things.

Later, the victim observed Northern’s car at a house in the Roundstone community. While waiting for police, Northern came out of the house holding a hammer and a steel rod, motion in a threatening manner.

When detectives were able to get into Northern’s house and got permission to search it, they found the victim’s stolen items, along with seven grams of suspected meth, digital scales, other drug paraphernalia, growing marijuana, and baggies filled with pills.

Northern was charged with robbery, menacing, tampering with physical evidence, theft by unlawful taking, cultivating marijuana, and trafficking in a controlled substance. He was taken to the Rockcastle County Detention Center.

