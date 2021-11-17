KHS takes in around 15 abused, neglected dogs saved from Iowa breeder, failed Arkansas shelter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is caring for 15 abused and neglected dogs seized from a breeder in Iowa and a failed animal shelter in Arkansas.

They were moved from the Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) Rescue Operation Shelter in Lebanon, Tenn. to KHS’s Sam Swope Pet Treatment & Lifesaving Center on Steedly Drive in Louisville, where they will be medically examined before adoption, according to KHS.

KHS said about 10 of the dogs brought to KHS on Tuesday were rescued from a breeding operation in southern Iowa, where breeder Daniel Gingerich racked up 120 violations of animal welfare laws in six months. After a judge ruled he could not sell dogs, Gingerich agreed to give about 500 of his dogs to the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa, which has been working with Animal Rescue Corps, the ASPCA, Wayside Waifs, Wisconsin Humane Society and more to place the dogs into loving homes across the country.

Around five of the dogs taken in by KHS were rescued from a failed animal shelter after the Humane Society of the Delta’s director in Arkansas was charged with felony animal cruelty. According to KHS, the Humane Society of the Delta houses animals in dirty dilapidated pens in Helena, Arkansas, and many are sick and have open wounds. Dead rats, feces and urine soiled the floor, and live rats were seen running around the property. The stench was overwhelming and many of the animals are exhibiting signs of upper respiratory illness from the poor air quality.

The Helena-West Helena Police Department was brought to the property by employees of the city’s water department, who were trying to collect a debt of more than $29,000 from the facility, according to KHS. Officers were greeted by the stench and were horrified to see hundreds of animals in filthy cages and kennels, as well as running loose around the property. In response, the city’s mayor shut down the shelter and requested additional support, secured a search warrant, inspected the property, and arrested the director for animal cruelty.

