‘It’s a very important tradition’: ARH officials weigh in on Thanksgiving gatherings

By Cory Sanning
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and health experts are aware that family members might plan to gather to celebrate the holiday.

“Thanksgiving is a very important holiday and it’s a very important tradition, and you know multiple generations will be together,” Appalachian Regional Healthcare infectious disease expert Dr. Fares Khater said.

With positive trends and higher numbers in COVID-19 vaccination rates, officials with ARH feel encouraged ahead of the holiday season.

“It has improved dramatically since the surge of the Delta variant,” Dr. Khater said. “We are seeing more people getting vaccinated, more people asking about the vaccine, more people willing to take the vaccine.”

Dr. Khater said that gatherings are fine if everyone in attendance is fully vaccinated. He encourages those that are not to wear a mask and not carry over vaccine debate to the dinner table.

“People are more understanding between each other, between family members,” Dr. Khater said. “I know that as a country we still are divided on some issues but on a local level, I have seen people more understanding about things like that.”

With Thanksgiving less than one week away, Dr. Khater is preparing to spend the holiday with his family. He said that he and other officials are happy with the direction the region is heading in since the pandemic began.

“We have a lot of people vaccinated, we know a lot about the disease,” Dr. Khater said. “We’re in a better place for sure, we’re not to the finish line yet, but we are in a better place compared to last year.”

Dr. Khater encourages anyone eligible for a booster dose to make an appointment as soon as possible ahead of the holiday season.

