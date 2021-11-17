Advertisement

Holland comes home: Al Holland returns as Hazard head coach

Hazard's Al Holland announces retirement
By Camille Gear
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After announcing his retirement back in July, Al Holland has returned as Hazard High School’s boys’ basketball head coach.

“We are happy to have one of the states most successful coaches return.  It always makes your team better just having all those years of experience,” added Athletic Director Eddie Browning.

Holland has been a dominant coach in the 14th region. He posted a 301-234 record while at Hazard. Holland led the Bulldogs to six 54th District titles, three 14th Region titles and four 14th Region All “A” crowns.

While at Perry Central Holland posted a 285-84 record, winning eight district championships and four region titles. Holland finished 77-22 at MC Napier, brought home three district titles and two region championships. He posted a 9-20 record while at Dilce Combs.

Hazard hosts Berea on November 30th at 7:30 p.m.

