Governor Andy Beshear announces 36 new deaths, positivity rate above 6% in latest COVID-19 update

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his daily COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 2,195 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Wednesday, bringing the case total to 766,830.

642 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 757 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 200 people remain in the ICU, with 100 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 6.24%.

The Governor also announced 36 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 10,354.

73 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Magoffin County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 98.7 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

