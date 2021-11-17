Four mountain high school drama programs to compete at Kentucky Theatre Association State Conference

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Kentucky Theatre Association (KTA) is celebrating its 50th year of hosting its annual KTA State Conference.

This year, the conference will be held at the Ivan Miller Fine Arts Center, on the campus of Western Kentucky University, on November 19th and 20th.

Four high schools from Eastern Kentucky will be competing at state for the first time in many years.

The schools attending are: Perry Central, Clay County, Whitley County, and McCreary Central.

The state conference was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Each school will take a one-act production to state, where the entire show must be “built” on stage, performed before a live audience, and taken off the stage within 45 minutes or less.

“Our main goal is to be recognized as one of the top programs in the state. We’re there to compete against the other schools from Lexington, Louisville, Western Kentucky as well, and establish our program. We’re glad that we’re known across the state, as well as our other mountain programs in Eastern Kentucky. We just hope that we come back representing our school well,” Phil Neace, Vice-President of Kentucky Theatre Association, and theatre director at Perry Central High School said.

“We’ve been very fortunate that we’ve got to make it to state every year that we’ve done KTA. After COVID, these kids have been robbed of this experience,” Donnie Stevens, theatre director at Clay County High School said. “It’s always exciting, they are anxious and excited and it’s fun to see.”

