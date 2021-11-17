Advertisement

Families of some Rowan Co. students concerned over racist threats online

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s concern in Rowan County over racist social media threats this week.

Students reported a threat of someone bringing a gun to campus on Monday and said comments circulating on social media targeted students of color.

“He’s been hearing things in the hall, passing people, saying the n word,” parent Jason Mays said.

Jason and his wife, RoseAnn, said racist incidents in Rowan County schools aren’t new. They said racist snapchats are their most recent cause for concern.

“An anonymous snapchat was put out saying they would jump the minorities this Monday,” Lexington Giles said.

Giles said circumstances escalated over the weekend. She said her 16-year-old brother was specifically targeted in a handwritten list going around school. We asked Giles what the purpose of that list was.

“These are the people they’re going to kill. The children they’re going to murder at the school,” Giles responded.

Giles, the Mays, and other parents picked up their children early on Monday after reports there was a gun on campus. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said no credible threat was found.

“Something has to be done because the threat of bodily harm or death is serious, and for them to say that that’s not a credible threat-- they should even move just in case,” RoseAnn said.

The parents said they expect more accountability from the district.

“If they really wanted to, you can go and trace those snapchats that they’ve brought to you,” Giles said.

“These are more than pockets. These are more than one occasion or one instance that this happened,” Jason said.

The Mays said a group of parents met with the superintendent in late October, and said this incident proves no effective changes were made.

We reached out to the Rowan County School District superintendent for comment. He did not provide a response.

