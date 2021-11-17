Drug overdose deaths continue to increase across the Commonwealth

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The United States saw 100,000 drug overdose deaths in one year after the pandemic started.

During the same time period, Kentucky experienced a 54% increase.

Now, several organizations across the Commonwealth are focused on prevention and recovery.

Nancy Hale is the President of Operation Unite. The group concentrates on drug treatment, education, and enforcement.

Her nephew was one of those who died, and like so many others, fentanyl gets a lot of the blame.

“He thought he was going to be using Percocet 30. Instead it was laced with fentanyl. It took his life immediately,” Hale said. “Makes you sick to your stomach. Makes you angry. This is a preventable disease.”

“Sometimes I feel that, because of fentanyl, our backs are against the wall again, and we’ve forgotten about the preventable piece,” Hale added.

The drug is being blamed for the sharp increase in deaths.

From April 2020 to April 2021, Kentucky experienced 800 more overdose deaths than it saw in the previous year.

“One of the things I am sure of is there has never been a more deadly time in the history of society for someone to be in addiction,” Matt Brown said.

Brown is with Addiction Recovery Care and says the good news is that there is a solution.

“I believe that we know what works. We know that immediate access to individualized treatment works,” Brown added.

Addiction Recovery Care offers a number of online help seminars that are especially helpful during the holidays, which can be a difficult time for people struggling with addiction.

