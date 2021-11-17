Advertisement

COVID-19 booster shots authorized for all Kentucky adults

Governor Andy Beshear said boosters help address waning vaccine immunity
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order on Wednesday that qualifies every person 18 years old or older and living or working in the commonwealth to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster. The booster must be received six months after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, or two months after a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Beshear said Kentucky was seeing declines in COVID-19 case numbers and the test positivity rate for many weeks, but recently those numbers have begun to plateau or even slightly increase.

“We are moving into the amazing holiday season with Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other gatherings, which unfortunately are especially risky for COVID-19 being able to spread,” said Gov. Beshear. “Because of that, it’s more important than ever that we get people vaccinated and get people their boosters to push their immunity up to the highest levels, because over time that immunity wanes.”

Gov. Beshear noted that cases are spiking again across Europe, which increases his concern for the trajectory in Kentucky’s case numbers without increased vaccinations and boosters.

“Folks, you really need to get vaccinated and get this booster, and now it should be fairly easy. It’s going to make you much safer over the next several months,” said Gov. Beshear.

As of Wed., Nov. 17, more than 437,000 Kentuckians had received a booster.

You can read the executive order here.

You can watch Governor Beshear’s Twitter message below:

