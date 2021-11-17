Advertisement

City of Pikeville hosting “Pink Friday” event to support local businesses

Shop Small
Shop Small(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people know about “Shop Small Saturday” which hits the calendar shortly after Thanksgiving.

However, small businesses in Pikeville are gearing up for a different sale this week.

“Pink Friday” is a local alternative to the upcoming Black Friday sales.

Business owners are encouraging locals to stay local and support small businesses.

Owners say the best place for those unique finds are right in your backyard.

“We know we all want to hit these big box stores and these online deals for Black Friday and cyber Monday, but we just really want to remind everyone that if you venture downtown or up the road, you’ll see tons of us little small shops and we’ve got tons of holiday stuff in too,” Jasmine Meade said.

Several downtown businesses are participating in the event.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biofuel Bitcoin mining in Eastern Kentucky
Service center opening in Eastern Kentucky to aid bitcoin mining operations
Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he...
Suspected serial shoplifter accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of items from Ky. stores
(Kentucky State Police)
KSP: Missing Person in Perry County
Drugs taken from a Perry County pair when they were arrested Tuesday afternoon, November 16,...
Hazard pair arrested with large amount of suspected drugs

Latest News

According to KOHS, each year in Kentucky distracted driving results in more than 50,000...
‘Buckle up and put the phone down’ campaign hopes to lower holiday car crashes
COVID-19 Booster Shot
COVID-19 booster shots authorized for all Kentucky adults
Andy Beshear, Kentucky (AP)
Gov. Andy Beshear proclaims November as Lung Cancer Awareness Month
This photo shows a school hallway filled with lockers.
Ky. school district extending Christmas break to encourage vaccinations