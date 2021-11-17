City of Pikeville hosting “Pink Friday” event to support local businesses

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people know about “Shop Small Saturday” which hits the calendar shortly after Thanksgiving.

However, small businesses in Pikeville are gearing up for a different sale this week.

“Pink Friday” is a local alternative to the upcoming Black Friday sales.

Business owners are encouraging locals to stay local and support small businesses.

Owners say the best place for those unique finds are right in your backyard.

“We know we all want to hit these big box stores and these online deals for Black Friday and cyber Monday, but we just really want to remind everyone that if you venture downtown or up the road, you’ll see tons of us little small shops and we’ve got tons of holiday stuff in too,” Jasmine Meade said.

Several downtown businesses are participating in the event.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.