Warming up big time this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve already gotten a taste of the beautiful warm weather on the way today and we have one more day of spring-like weather on the way.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

With high pressure firmly in place for this afternoon, we’ve seen mostly sunny skies and warmer than normal temperatures. With a warm airmass in place, we will likely still see above normal temperatures as we head into tonight. Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to fall, but not by a while lot as we only fall into the upper 50s.

We’ve got near spring-like temperatures on the way for Wednesday as high pressure remains in place and southwesterly winds bring in much warmer air. In fact, we could see breezes at times topping out around 25 to 30 MPH! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon as the mercury rises all the way up into the lower to middle 70s! Not far from record highs (75° in Jackson, 79° in London). This is all a prelude of things to come, however, as clouds begin to filter into the region. This will lead to an increase in rain chances as another fall front works into the region overnight. Lows stay quite mild overnight as we stick in the middle 50s.

The End of the Work Week and Beyond

Our next big fall front works into the region as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures ahead of it will get up into the lower 60s before showers work back in, along with brisk northwest breezes, dropping afternoon temperatures back into the low to middle 40s. As we clear out overnight, we’re back in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Drier weather works in for Friday and Saturday, though temperatures look to stay below normal from the middle 40s on Friday to the middle 50s on Saturday. That will be ahead of another front moving in for Sunday and Monday, promising us more showers and temperatures falling back into the middle 40s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.