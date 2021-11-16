Staying dry to begin the week, but another cold front on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We stay dry with warmer temperatures to begin the week, but a cold front brings big changes by the end of the work week.

Today through Wednesday

A nice day is in store across the mountains. We stay dry under a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures stay comfortable as we top out in the low-to-mid-60s.

We remain dry under partly cloudy skies into tonight. Lows will not be as cool as recent nights as we only bottom out in the lower-50s.

A gorgeous day is on tap for Wednesday. We stay dry under lots of sunshine and blue sky. High temperatures will be above average. Many locations reach the lower-70s by the afternoon!

Cold Front Brings Big Changes

A cold front will sweep through the mountains on Thursday and bring more showers and cooler temperatures.

Showers are likely during the morning and afternoon hours as we stay mostly cloudy.

Behind the front, we quickly fall into the 40s by the afternoon, and, by Thursday night, we dip into the upper-20s!

Extended Forecast

We look to stay dry, but chilly, on Friday. Highs stay in the mid-40s under a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a cold night for high school playoffs! Low temperatures fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

We stay dry on Saturday, but clouds start to increase across the mountains. Highs reach the mid-50s with lows in the lower-40s.

Rain chances return to end the weekend. Showers will be possible on Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs top out in the lower-50s.

Showers look to stick around into Monday, too. Once again, we stay mostly cloudy with highs in the lower-50s.

