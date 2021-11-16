Advertisement

Several Hazard community organizations gathered to celebrate new solar panel installation

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several businesses and organizations in downtown Hazard are making the switch to solar power.

The Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce, the Mountain Association, and InVision Hazard gathered for a ribbon cutting and open house at the Foundation of Appalachian Kentucky Tuesday, November 16, to celebrate the building’s new solar installation.

Energy experts from the Mountain Association were also in attendance to share more about “Solarize Hazard,” an opportunity for businesses in the community to save money on solar panels and other energy saving projects.

This event also served as a chance to share the benefits of solar power with community leaders and business owners.

