Roundball Preview: Martin County Cardinals

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JOB, Ky. (WYMT) - Marting County knows what it takes to get to Rupp Arena, and the Cardinals believe they can do it again.

“I think we got a great chance this year. Our guys have worked hard since the last season, we pretty much have everyone back, we’ve got some young kids that are getting better and better so I think we’ve got a good chance this year,” said head coach Jason James.

The Cardinals host Pikeville on November 30 at 7:30 p.m.

