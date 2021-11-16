Advertisement

Roundball Preview: Letcher Central Lady Cougars

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Last season, Letcher Central came within reach of victory but just missed out.

“We were in that epic four overtime game in the regional finals and we came up short. The year before that, we made it to Rupp. The year before that, we were in another overtime game in the regional finals,” said head coach Keith Baker.

The Lady Cougars will host South Laurel on November 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating hit and run death in Hazard
Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he...
Suspected serial shoplifter accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of items from Ky. stores
Generic Coronavirus
‘It does look like we’ve plateaued’: Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 news conference
Gov. Beshear, Rep. Rogers announce more than $9 million in grants for Eastern Kentucky
Whitesburg railroad repaved
Former L&N railroad tunnel converted into walking path

Latest News

Roundball Preview: Cordia Lions
Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard (70) blocks Mississippi State defensive end Aaron Odom...
Darian Kinnard earns SEC co-Offensive Lineman of the Week
Mark Stoops speaks with the media on October 25, 2021.
Mark Stoops holds pre-New Mexico State news conference
Roundball Preview: Buckhorn Wildcats