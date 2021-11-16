Roundball Preview: Letcher Central Lady Cougars

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Last season, Letcher Central came within reach of victory but just missed out.

“We were in that epic four overtime game in the regional finals and we came up short. The year before that, we made it to Rupp. The year before that, we were in another overtime game in the regional finals,” said head coach Keith Baker.

The Lady Cougars will host South Laurel on November 29 at 7:30 p.m.

