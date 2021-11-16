Roundball Preview: Estill County Lady Engineers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County is looking to block out the noise in 2021, and focus on the fun of the game.

“Have fun, enjoy the game and that’s basically it. We wanna win always but to have fun and enjoy the great game of basketball,” said head coach Ruth Hughes.

The Lady Engineers open their season on the road at Menifee County on November 29 at 7:30 p.m.

