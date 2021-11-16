Advertisement

Roundball Preview: Cordia Lions

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a run at the region title last season, Cordia hopes to replicate that performance this year returning two key players.

”That’s tremendous for us. Naz [Welch] was 23 point per game, Greg [Brooks] was 20 points per game, 46 percent from the 3 point line last year. With those two coming back, with the additions that we’ve got right now, we should be a pretty good contender in the region this year,” said head coach Dennis Ray Farler.

The Lions open the season on November 29 at 7:30 p.m. against OBI.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders hold escort tribute for fallen Big Stone Gap officer
Police investigating hit and run death in Hazard
Benefit concert held in Corbin, money raised to help local drummer after tragic accident
Benefit concert held in Corbin, money raised to help local drummer after tragic accident
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam releases statement regarding the death of Big Stone Gap officer, orders flags to be lowered
Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he...
Suspected serial shoplifter accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of items from Ky. stores

Latest News

Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard (70) blocks Mississippi State defensive end Aaron Odom...
Darian Kinnard earns SEC co-Offensive Lineman of the Week
Mark Stoops speaks with the media on October 25, 2021.
Mark Stoops holds pre-New Mexico State news conference
Roundball Preview: Buckhorn Wildcats
Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services
Top 5 Plays - High School Football District Championships