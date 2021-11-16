Roundball Preview: Cordia Lions

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a run at the region title last season, Cordia hopes to replicate that performance this year returning two key players.

”That’s tremendous for us. Naz [Welch] was 23 point per game, Greg [Brooks] was 20 points per game, 46 percent from the 3 point line last year. With those two coming back, with the additions that we’ve got right now, we should be a pretty good contender in the region this year,” said head coach Dennis Ray Farler.

The Lions open the season on November 29 at 7:30 p.m. against OBI.

