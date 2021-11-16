Roanoke County Honor Guard will present the colors at Officer Michael Chandler’s funeral

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Members from Roanoke County’s Honor Guard are set to travel to far southwest Virginia on Wednesday for the funeral of fallen officer, Michael Chandler. Chandler was shot and killed while conducting a welfare check this past Saturday.

A procession for Chandler began in Roanoke on Monday, as his body was driven from the medical examiner’s office, to his home of Big Stone Gap. While the honor guard did not participate in that procession, they are set to present the colors at the funeral, which begins at 7 p.m.

“Just to show support for us to be together, come together, as not only a community but a state, a brotherhood of police officers, and just to be there for them if they need anything, to show the family that there are people outside just that community that do care, are affected and are willing to help anyway that they can,” said honor guard member Officer Daniel Ayers.

