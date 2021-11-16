KSP: Missing Person in Perry County
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BUSY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police said they are searching for a Perry County man last seen on November 6th in the Pinebrook area off of KY-451.
Police said 37-year-old Jody Russell Campbell is approximately 5′10″, medium build, with brown hair and a thick beard.
Campbell was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt and may also be wearing a hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Kentucky State Police Post 13 at 606-435-6069.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.