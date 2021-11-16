Advertisement

KSP: Missing Person in Perry County

(Kentucky State Police)
(Kentucky State Police)(Kentucky State Police)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUSY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police said they are searching for a Perry County man last seen on November 6th in the Pinebrook area off of KY-451.

Police said 37-year-old Jody Russell Campbell is approximately 5′10″, medium build, with brown hair and a thick beard.

Campbell was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt and may also be wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Kentucky State Police Post 13 at 606-435-6069.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating hit and run death in Hazard
Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he...
Suspected serial shoplifter accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of items from Ky. stores
Generic Coronavirus
‘It does look like we’ve plateaued’: Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 news conference
Gov. Beshear, Rep. Rogers announce more than $9 million in grants for Eastern Kentucky
Whitesburg railroad repaved
Former L&N railroad tunnel converted into walking path

Latest News

Black Friday 2021
Black Friday 2021: What to expect with supply chain issues and the ongoing pandemic
Randy Boyd lifts mask mandate at UT. (Source: University of Tennessee)
University of Tennessee receives COVID-19 law exemptions
fast food generic
Kentucky ranks in top 5 nationally in separate obesity rates
Gov. Andy Beshear, Appalachian Regional Commission award more than $1.5 million to Kentucky projects