Advertisement

KSP, Lancaster Police team up to help food pantry after fire destroys supplies

By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with the Garrard County Food Pantry are still trying to rebuild after a fire destroyed their building.

Woman charged in Garrard County Food Pantry fire

All the food inside was destroyed and, now, Kentucky State Police is teaming up with the Lancaster Police Department to help.

Starting Wednesday, Kentucky State Police troopers will be at the police department for a ‘stuff a cruiser’ style event, collecting non-perishable food items to be donated to the pantry.

“You can see the good that the food pantry provides the needy people of this community every day,” said Rodney Kidd, Lancaster Chief of Police.

Chief Kidd says his department was honored when KSP reached out to see if they wanted to partner.

PREVIOUS: Donations help feed those in need after devastating fire at Ky. food pantry

Living in this community and knowing the people who depend on the food pantry, really just puts that extra emphasis on why serving your neighbor is so important.

“Unfortunately, the unfortunate are everywhere, but it becomes a little more personal when it’s in your community and you know that these people and their children are going hungry,” said Kidd. “We need to get the food pantry back up and running as soon as we can and, hopefully, partnering with KSP for this food drive will help them be able to give out food and not be down for such a long period of time.”

KSP troopers will be out at the police headquarters from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Wednesday and running through Friday. You can drop any donations of non-perishable food items off during those times.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating hit and run death in Hazard
Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he...
Suspected serial shoplifter accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of items from Ky. stores
Generic Coronavirus
‘It does look like we’ve plateaued’: Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 news conference
Gov. Beshear, Rep. Rogers announce more than $9 million in grants for Eastern Kentucky
Whitesburg railroad repaved
Former L&N railroad tunnel converted into walking path

Latest News

Inmate Work
Pike County recovery partnership builds program to REBUILD workforce- 4 :30 p.m.
Several Hazard community organizations gathered to celebrate new solar panel installation
William Williams, father to two young children, decided to not get vaccinated. He tested...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
Biofuel Bitcoin mining in Eastern Kentucky
Eastern Kentucky to become a leader in America’s Bitcoin mining operations
Drugs taken from a Perry County pair when they were arrested Tuesday afternoon, November 16,...
Hazard pair arrested with large amount of suspected drugs