KSP, Lancaster Police team up to help food pantry after fire destroys supplies

LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with the Garrard County Food Pantry are still trying to rebuild after a fire destroyed their building.

All the food inside was destroyed and, now, Kentucky State Police is teaming up with the Lancaster Police Department to help.

Starting Wednesday, Kentucky State Police troopers will be at the police department for a ‘stuff a cruiser’ style event, collecting non-perishable food items to be donated to the pantry.

Tomorrow KSP and Lancaster PD will team up for a 3 day food drive to support the Garrard County Food Pantry which was destroyed in a fire over the weekend. They'll be accepting non perishable food items at the Police Department through Friday. More info coming on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/nW5y8CHFM1 — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) November 16, 2021

“You can see the good that the food pantry provides the needy people of this community every day,” said Rodney Kidd, Lancaster Chief of Police.

Chief Kidd says his department was honored when KSP reached out to see if they wanted to partner.

Living in this community and knowing the people who depend on the food pantry, really just puts that extra emphasis on why serving your neighbor is so important.

“Unfortunately, the unfortunate are everywhere, but it becomes a little more personal when it’s in your community and you know that these people and their children are going hungry,” said Kidd. “We need to get the food pantry back up and running as soon as we can and, hopefully, partnering with KSP for this food drive will help them be able to give out food and not be down for such a long period of time.”

KSP troopers will be out at the police headquarters from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Wednesday and running through Friday. You can drop any donations of non-perishable food items off during those times.

