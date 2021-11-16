Kentucky’s longest-serving congressman files for re-election

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Congressman Hal Rogers announced he filed for re-election on Tuesday.

He made the announcement in a video posted on Facebook.

Rogers has served Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District since 1981.

“As I always have, I intend to stand up for the people of Southern and Eastern Kentucky, their way of life, and what is in the best interest of our region. I will always support the Second Amendment and the fundamental right to life, and I will fight for personal freedom at every turn,” he said.

You can watch the video below:

