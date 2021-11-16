Advertisement

Kentucky’s longest-serving congressman files for re-election

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Congressman Hal Rogers announced he filed for re-election on Tuesday.

He made the announcement in a video posted on Facebook.

Rogers has served Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District since 1981.

“As I always have, I intend to stand up for the people of Southern and Eastern Kentucky, their way of life, and what is in the best interest of our region. I will always support the Second Amendment and the fundamental right to life, and I will fight for personal freedom at every turn,” he said.

You can watch the video below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating hit and run death in Hazard
Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he...
Suspected serial shoplifter accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of items from Ky. stores
Generic Coronavirus
‘It does look like we’ve plateaued’: Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 news conference
Gov. Beshear, Rep. Rogers announce more than $9 million in grants for Eastern Kentucky
Whitesburg railroad repaved
Former L&N railroad tunnel converted into walking path

Latest News

Randy Boyd lifts mask mandate at UT. (Source: University of Tennessee)
University of Tennessee lifts mask mandate, granted exemption for vaccine mandate
KYTC
Kentucky River bridge in Estill County to close for repairs
Armstrong Coal
Ex-mine official says he was told to cheat coal dust rules
Credit: Chas Gayheart
Hindman Elementary School gym named in honor of former Superintendent Kim King