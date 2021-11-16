Kentucky River bridge in Estill County to close for repairs

JACKSON, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Officials said a bridge over the Kentucky River in Estill County is expected to close after Thanksgiving for repair work.

A statement from the Kentucky Transportation Department said that drivers who use the Highway 52 Kentucky River bridge in Irvine should make plans to use an alternate route for two to three weeks.

Officials said signs will detour traffic to Kentucky 499, which will have an impact on travel between Lee and Owsley counties and Richmond.

When crews are finished, the bridge will reopen to traffic for the winter, but the span is expected to close again in late March for painting and more repairs.

