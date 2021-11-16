Kentucky ranks in top 5 nationally in separate obesity rates

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - In a recent report, Kentucky ranked fifth nationally for overall obesity rates. It was number one, though, in high school obesity rates.

Some professionals said the Commonwealth has always struggled with obesity rates. Their reasoning was that obesity tends to be more prevalent in poverty-stricken areas.

In Kentucky, rural areas have the highest rates of obesity. Southern and Eastern Kentucky rank among the highest rates in the state.

Dr. Christopher Bolling, Chair for the Obesity Task Force at the Kentucky Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said it is cheaper and easier for people to east fast food instead of going to the grocery.

Eastern Kentucky also has one of the highest rates of fast food consumption and one of the lowest rates of grocery shopping.

Bolling said children will follow their parents’ lead when it comes to eating and health habits. So, if parents are eating out or eating unhealthily, their kids are likely to do the same.

Dr. Bolling said obesity is not just a body image issue. There are multiple health issues that can arise from unhealthy eating patterns, including type 2 Diabetes, heart issues, cancer and more.

School systems in Kentucky are currently working to improve healthy meal options in response to the state’s obesity rates.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.