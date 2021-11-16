Kentucky pharmacy opens infusion clinic for COVID-19 patients

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Since Wednesday, Stultz Pharmacy in Greenup has been offering monoclonal antibody infusions for people with COVID-19.

“What we can do here is treat you the same day or next day. Within literally an hour of you finding out that you have a positive test, we can have you in here,” said Brad Stultz, a pharmacist and owner of Stultz Pharmacy.

Stultz says the infusion clinic is the first outpatient clinic in the area offering this treatment to patients.

“We’ve treated people from all three states already,” he said.

Stultz says the treatments are available to anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 and has shown symptoms for 10 days or less, as well as anyone who’s been exposed to the virus.

“We’ve gone to the full extent of what the federal guidelines are, and we will treat you up to the 10 days,” Stultz said. “You don’t have to be referred by your doctor as long as you have a positive COVID test, but we will contact your doctor after the treatment.”

He says the goal is to help keep people out of the hospital and give patients quick and easy access to treatment.

“It’s a pretty simple process. It’s a little time-consuming but trust me, coming from experience, if you feel that bad an hour and a half is nothing to start feeling better,” Stultz said.

Eric Bays was treated Tuesday, after testing positive nearly a week ago.

“My cough and everything wasn’t getting any better, so I said I’d give it a shot to see if it would help out a little bit,” Bays said.

With a quick search on Facebook, he said he found the information about the infusions and decided to try it. He says he left feeling better than when he arrived.

“I feel a little different. My oxygen level from whenever we started to whenever we got done my oxygen level was higher, so I noticed that on that little report she did,” Bays said. “I don’t have a headache right now, and I haven’t coughed nowhere near as much as I did when I came in, so I’m hoping that’s all the good stuff and I keep going that way.”

The IV infusion lasts about 20 minutes, and then patients are monitored for an hour.

The treatments are located in the building next to the pharmacy.

To schedule an appointment, you can call 606-831-1129 or click here.

The treatments are fully covered with insurance.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.