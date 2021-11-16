Advertisement

Issues & Answers: KTECH Apprenticeship Program

By Steve Hensley
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s edition of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Tim Koogler and Kimberly Cunagin with the KTECH Apprenticeship Program with Hazard Community and Technical College and local high schools.

HCTC will be holding a virtual K-Tech Apprenticeship Summit on Thursday, November 18th. You can find out more about this summit here.

